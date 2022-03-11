Tasmania’s Minister for Women stands up for trans women in sport

Madeleine Ogilvie, Tasmania’s Minister for Women, has taken a stand against Senator Claire Chandler’s attempt to exclude trans women and intersex people from sport at a federal level.

Responding to a parliamentary question from independent Member for Clark Kristie Johnston, Minister Ogilvie described the bill as “divisive, hurtful and utterly unnecessary.”

Ogilvie’s response echoes the stance of the Gutwein Liberal Government, whose Premier Peter Gutwein and Sports Minister Nic Street have also opposed the bill in Senator Chandler’s home state.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson Charlie Burton has welcomed the comments from Minister Ogilvie, thanking her for supporting the state government in opposing the bill.

“We will seek a meeting with Ms Ogilvie and Mr Street to outline our detailed concerns about the bill,” Dr Burton said.

“Including the way it undermines the aspiration and hard work of many Tasmanian grassroots sports clubs towards being more inclusive of trans players.”

Minister Ogilvie also committed to fostering transgender inclusion in sport, citing an increase to the Tasmanian LGBTIQ+ Community Fund as well as research into the needs of the LGBTIQ+ community by the state government and the University of Tasmania.

Ogilvie and the Tasmanian Government join a chorus of voices opposing the discriminatory legislation, including Equality Australia, Just.Equal Australia, Intersex Human Rights Australia, TransFolk of WA, Australian Lawyers for Human Rights and Tasmanian Liberal MP Bridget Archer.

In a recent appearance on ABC Radio in Tasmania, Senator Chandler also struggled to name a single sporting club who supported her mission.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

