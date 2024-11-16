Search
Tasty treats at The Great Pride Bake Off

Saturday afternoon saw the return of The Great Pride Bake Off, the annual event for members of the LGBTIQA+ community to show off their skills in the kitchen.

Community members gathered in the Pride Piazza in Northbridge where there was a sauage sizzle, bar and lots of cakes to compare.

Drag star Barbie Q was on hand to host the event, and Germaine from Coles came down to judge the event.

The cakes were all the colours of the rainbow, and some were a little risqué too.

Check out all the PrideFEST events.

Lisa Baker delivers her valedictory speech to parliament

Baker spoke about her contribution to the fight for LGBTIQA+ rights.
FBI investigate wave of racist and homophobic text messages in wake of Trump win

The messages tell people they need to report to "re-education camps", or "cotton fields".
Investigation finds school failed to protect Nex Benedict from bullying

The probe found that the School District often ignored students' civil rights.
The Queer Eye crew return with new member Jeremiah Brent

The ever-popular Queer Eye crew are returning soon and...

Lisa Baker delivers her valedictory speech to parliament

Baker spoke about her contribution to the fight for LGBTIQA+ rights.
FBI investigate wave of racist and homophobic text messages in wake of Trump win

The messages tell people they need to report to "re-education camps", or "cotton fields".
Investigation finds school failed to protect Nex Benedict from bullying

The probe found that the School District often ignored students' civil rights.
The Queer Eye crew return with new member Jeremiah Brent

The ever-popular Queer Eye crew are returning soon and...
Briefs returned to Finge World with two shows ‘Jealous’ and ‘Knickers’

It's always on of the most popular shows.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

