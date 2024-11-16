Tasty treats at The Great Pride Bake Off

Saturday afternoon saw the return of The Great Pride Bake Off, the annual event for members of the LGBTIQA+ community to show off their skills in the kitchen.

Community members gathered in the Pride Piazza in Northbridge where there was a sauage sizzle, bar and lots of cakes to compare.

Drag star Barbie Q was on hand to host the event, and Germaine from Coles came down to judge the event.

The cakes were all the colours of the rainbow, and some were a little risqué too.

