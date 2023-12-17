The acclaimed film ‘Saltburn’ comes to Prime Video this week

The acclaimed film Saltburn will arrive at Prime Video on 22nd December allowing people to see the provocative film from director Emerald Fennell from the comfort of their own home.

The film stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan.



Emerald Fennell brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

OUTinPerth film reviewer Lezly Herbert described the film as a “gothic horror” and said “Fennell shows that she likes to shock the audience. Some of the scenes in the later part of Saltburn are quite confronting and uncomfortable for the audience.

“Some scenes will stay with you for a long time as the characters reveal ulterior motives in this horror of Gothic proportions.” Herbert said.

The recent nomination announcement for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards saw Barry Keoghan named in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama category, while Rosamund Pike was nominated in the supporting role section for her part in the film.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Keoghan said the films home release had made him quite nervous because of his nude scenes.

“They can press pause… and look at it.”

“That’s one thing that kind of freaks me out, is that people can,” he said, before pretending to press pause on a remote control.

The actor said he was nervous about filming the extended nude scene which comes at the film’s climax, but after the first take he was comfortable.

OIP Staff

