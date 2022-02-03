The Actors’ Hub push it to the limit at Fringe World Festival

Two weeks into Perth’s Fringe Festival, local Director Amanda Crewes admits she’s barely slept, running on a mix of adrenalin, coffee and passion as local performance school The Actors’ Hub, is in the midst of a grueling performance schedule.

Directing 24 performances over Perth’s Fringe Festival, the school is focused on keeping audiences on their toes and keeping local actors in work.

“Perth Fringe Festival is a really exciting time for entertainment lovers however for the artists who work incredibly hard at their craft, it can literally mean no sleep” said Crewes.

The Actors’ Hub performances include several variety events including a ‘Play-in-a Day’ competition where local directors, producers and actors are invited to write, rehearse and perform a play within a 24-hour window, the extreme challenge really pushing talent to the limit.

“Our actors who have agent representation on the east coast have been held in Perth so there really is an incredibly strong pool here. There is also two years of graduates joining the pool and creating competition. We are making the most of this with shows that really test their skills and are expecting entries for this and the 24-hour Film Competition to be very strong this year” said Crewes.

Creating performance opportunities is central to The Actors’ Hub philosophy about bridging the gap between formal training and getting into the industry.

“What I learnt from my own experiences as an actor, coach and director is that many find it difficult to fully take that next step once they finish their formal training. There wasn’t that pathway or support to launch into the industry and a career.

“That’s the foundation for our fulltime acting program that started in 2012 and was first dubbed ‘The GAP’. That name has now stuck and it remains fitting. We not only equip students with professional formal training, we nurture graduates through an incubation program, supporting them into their careers and beyond.

“Part of the program’s ethos for success is creating paid work for our actors so whilst the schedule is incredibly grueling, the opportunities created by Perth Fringe Festival for actors and audiences is simply fantastic.

”With just two weeks of Fringe to go, I encourage anyone in Perth to get out and try a show. There is nothing quite like feeling the energy at a live performance. We have amazing talent here in our city, shows are affordably priced and you will get to experience something new” said Crewes.

Auditions for The Actors’ Hub fulltime study program The GAP are open for 2022 intake. For more information visit actorshubperth.com.au

Information and tickets for Perth Fringe Festival can be found at fringeworld.com.au

Source: Media release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.