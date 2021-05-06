The cast of POSE look fabulous in the trailer for their final season

The cast of POSE are looking exceptionally fabulous in the latest trailer for their final season.

Backed by Aretha Franklin’s house thumper Pride (A Deeper Love) the clip sees cast members Mj Rodriquez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and Billy Porter strutting their stuff in high fashion.

The third and final series of the show based around NYC’s ballroom scene began screening on Foxtel this week. The final season is set in the mid 1990’s, and the action picks up in June 1994 when the world is captivated by football star OJ Simpson being arrested for the murder of his wife Nicole Simpson.

In the world of our beloved characters, they’re going through hard times. The HIV/AIDS crisis is at its peak and substance abuse is rising among their cohort.

Check out POSE on Foxtel, and see the cast look fabulous below.

Aretha Franklin delivered a slice of queer celebration with Pride (A Deeper Love)

In the 1990’s Franklin scored a hit when she recorded the song A Deeper Love.

The song was written by producers David Cole and Robert Clivillés, the team behind C+C Music Factory and many hits of that period. They worked with many artists including Mariah Carey, James Brown, Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, and New Kids on the Block. They also created the girl group Seduction, of which Michelle Visage was a member.

Cole and Clivillés who had previously recorded Pride (A Deeper Love) it for their own album, alongside a cover of U2’s Pride (In the Name of Love). They released both songs together. With it’s chorus chanting “Pride – A Deeper Love” it became a favourite among the LGBTI community, but it was taken to the next level when Aretha Franklin out her powerhouse vocals to the song.

The production duo worked with Aretha on her version, which features backing vocals from singer Lisa Fischer. Sadly it would be one of the last songs David Cole created, the track came out in January 1994, a few weeks after Cole passed away aged just 32. At the time his death was attributed to complications from spinal meningitis, but it has been widely suggested that his death was a result of HIV.

