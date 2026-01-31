The fabulous House of Dion is coming on tour this October

Three breakout stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race are bringing a showstopping tour to Australia later this year.

Season 16 icon and winner of the lipsync Lalaparuza, Morphine Love Dion, will be joined by current season 18 contestants – her dancing diva daughter Juicy Love Dion and mother of the House, Athena Dion.

Juicy and Athena have made history on the current US season of Drag Race, as the first official mother/daughter duo to compete in the same season.

The pair have both made a big impact in the first few episodes, proving themselves to be strong personalities and competitive talents.

Juicy in particular had also made a name for herself ahead of casting, with an appearance on season 18 of So You Think You Can Dance, and her eye-boggling dance talents frequently going viral across social media.

Tune in to today’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race to see more of what Athena and Juicy will be bringing to the stage!

House of Dion are coming to Australia this October. Head to itdevents.com for pre-sale information.