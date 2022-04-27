The Greens hold Perth election event with Senator Janet Rice

The Greens are holding an election event in Perth tonight that will feature Senators Janet Rice and Dorinda Cox, alongside Western Australian senate candidate River Clarke.

‘An Evening of Solidarity’ will be be held at the 399 Bar in Northbridge from 6pm and promises to be an evening of sharing stories, hopeful discussion and a focus on what The Greens will be fighting for if elected to parliament.

While Rice is not up for election this time round, Cox, who replaced retiring senator Rachel Siewert is facing voters for the first time, and Clarke holds the second spot on The Greens’ ticket.

Wiping out student debt, raising the rate of the youth allowance, free TAFE and university, providing for better healthcare for transgender people, supporting self ID for gender and providing more funding for support services in suicide prevention, counselling, aged care and prevention of domestic violence are among The Greens policy positions.

