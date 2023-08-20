The Hot and Steamy Festival in Port Douglas will skip 2024

Travel | Filed under Life Posted by admin

The Hot and Steamy Festival which takes place in Port Douglas each year will not be happening in 2024.

Festival Director Nathan Clarke has announced they’ll be taking a break in 2024.

“There are multiple reasons, however it is primarily due to the increased workload of organising the Festival, which will be severely clashing with my full-time work responsibilities early next year.” Clarke said in an email sent to supporters, guests, sponsors and performers.

The festival will however be making a return in 2025.

Port Douglas, which is located 60km north of Cairns in Queensland, and its surrounds are truly magnificent and Port Douglas village is the ideal base to explore the World Heritage-Listed Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest. The festival is often a stop for people on their way to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.