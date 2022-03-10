The Knocks team up with Dragonette for ‘Slow Song’

The Knocks have teamed up with Dragonette for Slow Song. The sleek nu-disco number is instantly catchy.

The video for the song features RuPaul’s Drag Race star Aquaria, who we follow as she prepares for a big night. Aquaria won the tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2018.

The Knocks have previously found success with Dancing With Myself back in 2015, and have collaborated with everyone from Fred Falke to Wycelf Jean, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sofi Tukker, Method Man, Foster the People, and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

Canadian band Dragonette have released four albums so far in their career, but have been quiet for the last few years. This collaboration is their first offering since 2018, and showcases the vocals of singer Martina Sorbara.

Take a look at the video.

