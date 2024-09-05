The Kocks and Perfume Genius chat about their take on Smalltown Boy

The 40th anniversary of Bronski Beat’s seminal album “Age of Consent” is being commemorated, featuring a new rendition of their iconic song “Smalltown Boy” by the remarkable Perfume Genius and The Knocks.

The artists have spoken about what the track means to them and how they approached creating a new version.

- Advertisement -

Bronski Beat’s debut single, “Smalltown Boy,” was released in 1984. The song narrates the story of a young gay man who is compelled to leave his home after his family discovers his sexuality—a narrative that was all too familiar in the 1980s.

The song was a huge hit around the world, including being a Top10 smash here in Australia, and made lead singer Jimmy Somerville one of the most recognisable voices in pop music.

Perfume Genius aka Mike Hadreas said as a gay man the song was part of his DNA.

“I must have heard it the first time when I was 21 and going out in New York after I moved there for the first time, but I also don’t remember the first time I heard it. I mean, it feels like it’s like part of your DNA if you’re gay.” Hadreas said, sharing that as he got older, he discovered Bronski Beat’s landmark Age of Consent album.

Ben Ruttner from The Knocks also said he discovered the track when he moved to New York.

“My parents never really listened to too much new wave etc, so I was introduced to this record when I moved to NYC when I was 18 from rural Vermont. I’d go out to this bar Lit in the East Village where all the cool art and fashion school kids went and they’d always play it along with all the British new wave classics. I was instantly obsessed with the sound and was like ‘How have I never heard this!'”

Hadreas said remaking the track was an honour, but also challenging.

“Well, it’s an honor, really, and it’s intimidating because it’s such an iconic song and one that feels like part of my DNA and also part of a touchstone of music, gay music, that is always an influence on me and everything I do.

“When you’re trying to sing an iconic song, you want to make sure that you can do it justice and then also add your own information without fucking with it too much, you know? So, it’s a tall order but I was really, really excited.”

Ben Ruttner shared that The Knocks had already been working on their own bootleg version of the track to use in their DJ sets when they got the email asking if they’d like to remake the tune to mark its 40th anniversary.

“It was such a crazy coincidence and one of those meant to be moments” he said.

Bandmate James Patterson said he thought the song still had huge relevance in 2024.

“Even with all the strides the LGBTQI community has made in the past 40 years, there are tons of queer folk living in small towns that don’t feel seen or supported within those communities. As long as that still exists, this song will always be relevant.” Patterson said.