The Laugh Resort goes digital with local comedy favourites

The Laugh Resort is taking its regular Yagan Square shows and moving online with live-streaming gigs on the horizon.

Local and national festival favourites will be taking to the digital stage on the first and third Wednesday of the month.

Manager of the largely volunteer-run Association of professional and emerging comedians, Di Star said it’s been a steep curve for the not-for-profit (est 1991), learning how best to connect live comedy with an audience who can’t be in the same room.

Since March its watched organisations and individuals transition to shows online, cherry-picking the aspects its seen work to deliver the best event possible.

“Live comedy is a dialogue – the audience laughing is literally half the experience. So, rather than a one-way stream where the only interaction is by typing, we’re using Zoom so the audience and performers can see and hear each other, in real-time, in the same virtual room,” said Star.

May 20 is a showcase of WA-made faves who would have starred at the Perth Comedy Festival this month, including FRINGE WORLD sell-out acts Jon Pinder and award winning ensemble The Motherhood, online sensation Rory Lowe, 2019 WA Comics’ Choice winner Andrew Wolfe and, Zooming in from Melbourne, acclaimed writer, broadcaster and comedian Sami Shah.

From the Preview a week ago, performers and audiences are embracing the chance to reconnect and share some laughs again, attracting participants from interstate and as far as Canada and the UK.

“One of the great things about this format is we’re not restricted by geography,” said Star. “Local acts can perform on the stage they’re used to – with pro sound and lighting – but we can have performers and viewers from anywhere, suddenly giving our humble Club and WA talent an international stage, and that’s a silver lining.”

As with all the Club’s shows, ticket income goes directly to the cast and crew – all members of the Arts & Entertainment industry who’ve faced the most dramatic job losses. As added thanks for your support, all ticket holders go in a monthly draw to win a $50 voucher from The Shoe.

“We imagine it’ll be a while before we’re back to 100 people joining us at the venue” said Star. “Til then, you can still dress up and fix a meal, drinks and enjoy a ‘dinner and show’ with friends over Zoom, or have some pals round for a watch party – like having a private gig in your own living room.”

Tickets via Eventbrite. Follow @thelaughresort on Facebook and Instagram as acts are announced.

