The M-Clinic is on the move to new home in West Perth

Perth’s only sexual health clinic to offer confidential and non-judgmental STI testing and treatment by health professionals who are themselves part of the LGBTQI+ community, is on the move to a bigger and better location.

The M Clinic, a service of the WA AIDS Council (WAAC), will be operating in it’s new home at 2 Clive Street in West Perth from today.

Opened in 2010, the specialist sexual health clinic is the only one of its kind in Perth to provide a dedicated health service for men who have sex with men as well as transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse people. As well as offering a full range of STI and HIV testing, the clinic also provides vaccination for hepatitis A and B and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Joe Staniszewski, Practice Manager and Clinical Nurse Consultant at M Clinic, says the relocation has been prompted by a need for larger premises and a desire for a more discreet location.

“Our new premises are easy to access by public transport, including the CAT bus, and will allow us to grow over time and increase our services in line with demand,” Staniszewski said.

“Our core offerings will not change, and we will remain focused on enabling our clients who attend the clinic to engage with other health related services by offering the appropriate referrals.”

Lisa Dobrin, CEO of WAAC, says the not-for-profit organisation exists to minimise the impact and further transmission of HIV, other blood borne viruses and sexually transmissible infections.

“Our mission is to reduce any barriers for West Australians to access sexual health information and effective support and prevention services, and we are genuinely thrilled that our new clinic will give us additional scope to support more people and their sexual health.”

The new M Clinic will be located at 2 Clive Street in West Perth. It will be open five days a week, including Wednesdays and Thursdays evenings. Appointments can be made on 9227 0734 or online. Further information can be gained at www.mclinic.org.au

WAAC provides a wide range of services and supports that are non-judgmental, inclusive and easy to access including counselling and support services for people living with HIV and LGBTQI+ people, a drop-in space for LGBTQI+ young people, peer mentoring, resources and education on sexual health, as well as free condoms. These services are offered for free or at an affordable cost for all residents as well as international students.

Find out how to get the the M Clinic’s new location.

OIP Staff

