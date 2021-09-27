The Mr Gay World competition is back after a two year hiatus

After a two year hiatus, the stage is now set ‘virtually’ for delegates from across the globe to represent their countries at the 2020 and 2021 Mr Gay World events.

Rather than skip over the year of Covid-19 which saw events around the world be cancelled, the competition is playing catch-up and will host two events in quick succession. Sadly Mr Gay World 2020 will have a very short reign.

Moved online due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the competitions will be now streamed via the events YouTube channel in four distinct shows that will allow each of the competing delegates an even platform to prove they are worthy of the titles.

Mr Gay World 2020 will be shown on Saturday 9 October 2021 and on Saturday 16 October 2021. Mr Gay World 2021 will start on Saturday 23 October 2021 and the final will be on Saturday 30 October 2021.

All shows will include pre-recorded pieces from all delegates as well as visuals from areas across South Africa presented by Gay World Events and Gay World Pageants in partnership with Gay World Foundation in association with The Impact Hub.

Pre-judging of certain aspects of the competition will have taken place before filming but the actual tasks and criteria for judging each of the delegates have remained as close as possible to the former in-person events.

Public Voting will start a week before the first episode of each of the competitions.

Country delegates and competition judges will be announced closer to the first event but one judge who will take part is the reigning 2019 champion Fran Alvarado who took over the title from Janjep Carlos when the 2020 event was postponed.

Alvarado will be joined on the judging panel by President of Mr Gay World Eric Butter and he said although the COVID-19 pandemic had restricted international travel for a physical competition, the online competition will still provide a platform for all delegates to compete on.

“It marks the 12th and 13th presentation of MR GAY WORLD and we have had a truly unique time since the last competition,” Butter said.

“The decision to host an online competition was not taken lightly, as core to the yearly event is the get together of all the delegates representing their countries in the pre-finale week that allows them to bring and share their worldwide experiences from their LGBTQI+ perspectives with each other.

“The change in format will not demean the competition itself but will enhance the capability to include even more countries and allow viewers from across the globe to be involved.”

Details on times for viewing of the streams will be available closer to the dates and for more details visit mrgayworld.com.

Perth based reality TV star Jordan Bruno was crowned Mr Gay World in 2018.

Source: Media Release

