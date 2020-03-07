‘The Outsiders’ comes to Koorliny Arts Centre this March



A much loved novel will be given the stage treatment when Fremantle Performing Artists’ present S. E. Hinton’s 1967 classic The Outsiders later this month.

Directed by actor and director, Brenton Foale, The Outsiders follows the story of ‘Ponyboy’, a ‘Greaser’ and the youngest brother of three orphans who have fended for themselves since their parents were killed in a car accident. When he accidentally commits a serious crime he heads on the run with close friend Johnny in tow.

The novel was adapted into a 1983 film from director Francis Ford Coppola. The film was noted for its cast of famous actors, many who were largely unknown at the time of filming. The film featured C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon and Diane Lane.

The Outsiders is FPA’s fourth production with Foale at the helm, and has been adapted for the stage by the late Christopher Sergel, who was president and founder of American Dramatic Publishing House.

The script follows the classic novel, written by the teenage Hinton and is still taught in high school English classes today.

Foale has been acting and directing since 1980, with notable appearances in Neighbours, The Four Minute Mile, All the Way, and The Legend of Ben Hall. Productions of The Crucible, Minor Murder and The Breakfast Club are among his directorial achievements.

Opening at Koorliny Arts Centre in Kwinana on Thursday 19 March, The Outsiders runs until Saturday 21 March, with evening shows each night and a matinee performance on Saturday. Tickets can be booked at www.koorliny.com.au

OIP Staff