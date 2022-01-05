‘The Outsiders’ seek to find their place in the world at Fringe World

The TOOL Event and Our Collective Dream have joined forces for a powerful performance that explores the lives of those deemed ‘outsiders’.

The Outsiders is a collaboration between The TOOL Event, a binational event company operating in Nigeria, the UK and now here in WA, and Our Collective Dream, a rich multi-cultural creative community.

The work follows 3 outsiders as they seek to find their place in this world, while exploring their often-complex identities, cultures, heritage, and passion for the arts.

Outsider 2 (Iya Ware) finally achieves her dream of one day owning a bar that she could open up to creatives just like her. Due to the effects of COVID-19 however, she has been struggling to keep the bar afloat.

In an attempt to save the bar, she decides to host an open mic night to start drawing big crowds again. She meets Outsider 1 (Efa Mackenzie) and Outsider 3 (Nashy MZ), two young creatives at vastly different stages of their lives in the entertainment industry.

We follow Outsider 1’s misguided diva behaviour which leads her down a path of isolation therefore leaving her hopes of becoming a star hanging by a thread.

Outsider 3’s exposure to the harsh reality of the entertainment industry, leaves her contemplating whether a life in entertainment is really what she desires.

The open mic night (and ultimately the bar) is under threat as Outsider 2 navigates one crisis after another…all in the name of creating a space for Outsiders. It was never going to be easy.

The team say this show is set to make you wonder and get inspired. The story is injected with hope, determination, and a bright-eyed belief in tomorrow and the future that lays beyond.

Perth-based African diaspora creatives, Mohammed ‘Ayo Busari’, Kuda Ndlovu & Lisa Watson celebrate the true universality of a beloved project, bringing their new work The Outsiders to the stage this January at State Theatre Centre of WA.

Featuring a stellar cast including Efa Mackenzie, Iya Ware & Nashy MZ, and musicians Veronica Basta, Nusaiba Adam & Sarah Jackson.

Experience The Outsiders, which is narrated through a variety of art forms such as spoken word, drama, monologue, live music, and dance.

The Outsiders is playing at the State Theatre Centre of WA from Jan 14 – 16. For tickets and more information head to fringeworld.com.au

Image: Apurva Gupta

