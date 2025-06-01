The Scandinavian Film Festival teases it’s 2025 program

The Hurtigruten Scandinavian Film Festival have teased the first details of their 2025 program sharing the details of a few of the films that will make up their schedule.

The best new cinema from the Nordic region will screen from 24 July – 13 August at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville and Luna on SX.



Festival goers are invited to plunge into a unique cultural journey through Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland with this year’s brilliant and diverse line up featuring award-winners, box office hits and thought provoking debuts from a new generation of filmmakers in tandem with the latest new films from the region’s most loved actors and directors.

The full program will be released later this month, but five titles to be featured in the festival have been revealed.

This year’s Special Presentation is QUISLING: THE FINAL DAYS (Quislings siste dager). Set in 1945 Norway, this bold and fascinating drama from acclaimed director Erik Poppe (The King’s Choice, ScandiFF 2017) follows the post-liberation trial of the country’s infamous and controversial head of state Vidkun Quisling, in a stirring meditation on complicity, faith and the capacity for self-deception.

The powerful and visually stunning drama THE MOUNTAIN (Fjallið) is the first officially vetted sustainable production in Iceland and has been awarded the prestigious Green Film Sustainability certification. Starring Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney (daughter of singer Björk), it explores how the cosmos and a road trip to the Icelandic highlands offers comfort to a family whose life is upended by a twist of fate.

Starring Festival favourite Trine Dyrholm is SECOND VICTIMS (Det andet offer), a Danish-set medical drama. Featuring stellar performances from Dyrholm and Özlem Saglanmak (Borgen), this timely reflection on the challenges faced by healthcare professionals today follows a neurologist on a shift that will change her life forever, exploring the weight of guilt and the power of compassion.

Debut director Paula Korva’s Finnish comedy/drama SUDDEN OUTBURSTS OF EMOTIONS (Kenraaliharjoitus) is the story of an ordinary couple who decide to open their relationship to new sexual encounters to reignite their passion. Although everything seems fine to start, emotional chaos is soon unleashed in this witty and heartfelt story.

From Sweden is LIVE A LITTLE (Leva Lite), a bold and intimate story about two best friends on a couch surfing adventure across Europe, navigating uncertainty and intimacy as they strive to find themselves.

For more information please visit www.scandinavianfilmfestival.com