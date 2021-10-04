The Sewing Room is having a massive fourth birthday celebration

Perth’s popular live music venue and nightclub The Sewing Room celebrates its 4th birthday on the weekend of October 15-16 with a massive line-up of music, giveaways and raising money for Telethon.

The birthday weekend coincides with Perth’s annual Telethon weekend so the venue will be donating proceeds from ticket sales as well as running a Telethon-style music marathon across 12 hours of live bands and club DJs.

Established and up and coming local bands to feature over the weekend will include Sago, Saint Street, Pot Plant House Party (pictured), Bluo and Perth’s favourite party starters the Keane Street Band.

There will also be plenty of hot club tunes from WA’s best producers and DJs, all forming part of a 12 hour music marathon from 5pm to 5am.

The Sewing Room’s Martin Black said the venue had plenty of reasons to celebrate its birthday having continued to survive COVID lockdowns and capacity restrictions for more than 18 months.

He said the upside was that the venue had been able to support more local talent than ever before and had provided much needed income to many bands, DJs and associated sectors.

“It has certainly been a tough 18 months so we will be partying hard for the birthday weekend and helping raise funds for Telethon as a bonus,” Black said.

OIP Staff

