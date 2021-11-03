The television series ‘Invisible Boys’ receives more development funding

Screenwest and Stan have announce the television series Invisible Boys as the successful recipient of their joint development initiative, designed to foster local talent and spark the development of new series in WA.

Based on Sheppard’s Young Adult debut novel of the same name, the series follows Charlie, a teen punk rocker living in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia – a world where homosexuality is invisible, and so is he. But when a one-off encounter with a married man is exposed on social media, Charlie is outed and suddenly everyone in his conservative town knows his secret. And then Charlie discovers he’s not alone.

Raw and confronting, Invisible Boys tackles homosexuality, masculinity and rage with a nuanced and unique perspective. The novel was awarded the 2019 WA Premier’s Prize for an Emerging Writer, the 2019 Kathleen Mitchell Award and the 2018 City of Fremantle TAG Hungerford Award. After being optioned for the screen, the project received initial development support from Screen Australia and Screenwest in 2020.

The LGBTQIA+ series is produced by Tania Chambers of Feisty Dame Productions (How to Please a Woman, A Few Less Men, Kill Me Three Times) and Nicholas Verso (Boys in the Trees, The Unlisted, Nowhere Boys, Grace Beside Me and creator of the upcoming series, Crazy Fun Park). Verso previously collaborated on the first series of the ABC ME series, Itch. Verso will also write the adaptation and direct the 10 episode project.

The series has kicked off development in Perth with a writing room comprised entirely of LGBTQIA+ identifying writers; joining Verso are Declan Greene, Allan Clarke, AB Morrison and scribe Leslie Hornung.

“We want this series to be a bold and controversial work, one that speaks to audiences now, in a world where it is still not safe in many places to be a queer teenager. Each of us explores and tries to find our tribe, seeking to be respected and to live without shame, but for many this is not easy.

“The struggles that can be felt around emerging sexuality are important to come out of the shadows and the special connections we make deserve to be celebrated. We intend the Invisible Boys series to do this.” said Tania Chambers, Producer.

Verso said he was excited to be adding Invisible Boys to the list of popular LGBTIQA+ themed television projects.

“There’s never been a better time for LGBTQIA+ stories on screen internationally with inspiring series such as It’s a Sin, Skam, Pose and Love, Victor. I’m thrilled to be collaborating with such a unique, talented team on what I hope will be a visceral and stirring part of Australia’s chapter and I couldn’t think of a better home for this show than Stan,” said Nicholas Verso, Producer/Writer/Director.

As part of the Screenwest and Stan initiative, practitioners attended an online briefing session with Stan Head of Scripted Amanda Duthie, to learn what sparks the platform’s attention when being pitched new concepts. After submitting a pitch document, over half a dozen shortlisted teams progressed to one-on-one meetings with Duthie and Invisible Boys was selected by an expert panel.

“The response to this year’s Stan and Screenwest Development Initiative has been overwhelmingly positive, with an outstanding line-up of West Australian projects submitted for funding. Based on Holden Sheppard’s acclaimed novel, Invisible Boys promises to be a unique and challenging drama and we look forward to seeing the outcomes this remarkable creative team will bring to the project.” said Cailah Scobie, Stan Chief Content Officer.

Screenwest said Invisible Boys was just one of many high quality projects coming out of Western Australia.

“It’s been fantastic to see our local practitioners pitch such high-quality ideas to Stan, who have commissioned some of the most impressive Australian scripted series in recent years. Invisible Boys is a compelling and energetic WA story with a strong creative team behind it – it’s incredibly exciting to see the project move forward through this initiative.” said Barbara Connell, Screenwest Drama Development Manager.

Holden Sheppard to join Craig Silvey for a special event during PrideFEST

Fans of Sheppard’s work will get their chance to hear about his journey with Invisible Boys, and his soon to be released new novel, when he joins fellow author Craig Silvey and interviewer Monique Mulligan for a special Stories on Stage event during PrideFEST.

Head down to the State Theatre Centre for a very topical in-conversation between Sheppard, Silvey and Mulligan.

They will talk about Sheppard’s Invisible Boys and Silvey’s tender, profoundly moving novel, Honeybee.

They’ll discuss their techniques and elements for building stronger connections with story, while diving into all the opportunities, joys, successes and struggles arising from their storytelling experience. They’ll also be chatting about how they explored LGBTQIA+ topics within their novels, and what’s next in their stories.

Planet Books will also be there will copies of both author’s works that they’ll be willing to sign.

The Courtyard, State Theatre Centre, Saturday 20 November 2.00pm, tickets on sale now.

