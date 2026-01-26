‘The Traitors UK’ comes to a stunning finale

The latest season of the UK version of The Traitors has been addictive viewing. Now in its fourth season, the producers changed things up adding a ‘secret traitor’ and filling the house with contestants who had many secrets to reveal.

This week the show came to it’s stunning conclusion, and we were hooked to the last minute. If you haven’t seen it yet, don’t read any further – spoilers!

This season host Claudia Winkleman picked three traditional traitors and a ‘secret traitor’ whose identity was not known to the audience or the other traitors.

In the tower was Irish communication expert Rachel, Welsh barrister Hugo and the stylish cyber-security expert Stephen. Hugo didn’t last long, identified as a traitor early in the series, a move that made us think these faithful were pretty clued up.

Soon Rachael and Stephen learned the secret traitor was not-as-dumb-as-she-seems grandmother Fiona, but they quickly turned on her and she was banished from the castle. Since then Rachel and Stephen had expertly picked off the remaining contestants, confusing them and causing them to turn on each other. One after another the faithful accused each other of being traitors and banished their own from the show.

As the number dwindled we were left with gardener James, recruiter Roxy, student Jade and auditor Faraaz, personal trainer Jack, with the two traitors remaining in the game.

Along the way Stephen has cemented his status as new gay icon with his bold fashion choices of jumpsuits, high pants and chunky sweaters.

Journalist Marina Hyde summed up why these four made it through to the final in the popular podcast The Rest is Entertainment. She described them as “traitors-dim” for their inability to detect the traitors alongside them. Co-host author Richard Osman described the people left at the end of the show as the “useless faithfuls”.

Speaking about a recent episode Hyde said, “The entire episode was filled with questions to which the answer was ‘because you’re stupid and no threat to them.'” Hilariously Hyde said the remaining players were asking why they were being kept around? Am I close to a traitor? Have I been kept for a purpose? Offering the same answer to all their questions. “It’s survival of the thickest.” she added.

As we headed into the final episode tension was high as faithful James and traitor Rachael had both received an equal number of votes to be banished, who got kicked out was left to chance, with them both given a wooden box to open only one of which contained a life-saving shield. James waked and Rachel survived.

As we headed to the final round table two big questions remained, who the remaining players work out who the traitors were, and would Rachel and Stephen turn on each other – because that’s what usually happens with this game.

The nail biting, tension filled final moments saw Jade sent packing, followed by Faraaz, which left Jack who was confident that Rachel was a traitor and Stephen was his fellow faithful. Stephen however faced a moral dilemma. If he also writes Rachael’s name on his slate he’ll take home all the prize money all by himself, and 95,750 pounds is not to be sneezed at.

For the first time in the shows history two traitors made it to the end, sharing the prize pool.

High expectations have now been set for The Traitors Australia returning later this year with new host Gretel Killeen.