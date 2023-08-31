‘The Twelve’ second series cast revealed as shooting begins in Perth

The cast for the second series of Foxtel’s The Twelve has been revealed as shooting on the new series begins in Perth and across Western Australia.

The first series of the show saw Sam Neil playing barrister Brett Colby who was defending his client on a murder charge. The drama series delved into the mystery surrounding the accused, but also the elaborate back stories of the twelve jurors assigned to hear the case.

The second outing of the show sees the action relocating to Western Australia as Colby is brought in to try a high-profile case. While Neil returns for the second series, the rest of the cast is completely new. Frances O’Connor will appear as Meredith Nelson-Moore SC.

Joining them is an all-star Australian cast including: Tasma Walton (Mystery Road, Sweet As), Kris McQuade (Rosehaven, Deadloch, Wentworth), Amy Mathews (A Place to Call Home, The Claremont Murders), Erroll Shand (The Clearing, One Night), Fayssal Bazzi (Shantaram, Stateless), Josh McKenzie (La Brea, Five Bedrooms), Anthony Brandon Wong (Queen of Oz, The Family Law), Stefanie Caccamo (Fighting Season, Three Summers), Sharon Johal (Neighbours, Shantaram), Luke Pegler (Ladies In Black, Hacksaw Ridge), Adriano Cappelletta (In Our Blood, Apples Never Fall), Nelson Baker (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Bad Mothers), Greg McNeill (How To Please A Woman, Kid Snow), Suesha Rana (Itch, How To Please A Woman), Brad Francis (Radio Man, Kid Snow), Keith Robinson (Mystery Road 2, Bump) and Isabelle Bäsén.



Supporting cast include Shareena Clanton (Wentworth, Joe vs Carole, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), Anthony Hayes (Gold, Total Control), Myles Pollard (Mystery Road, Danger Close), Gerald Lepkowski (The Death of Stalin, Emily), Katherine Pearson (The Gloaming, The Mousetrap), Caroline Brazier (Year Of, Mystery Road: Origin), Kaila Ferrelli (Entangled, Honeymoon), Jennah Bannear (The Heights, Caravan) and Steve Le Marquand (Two Hands, Beneath Hill 60).

The ensemble cast is one of the largest ever put together for an Australian television series. Premier Roger Cook shared his excitement about the series making its home in WA.

“The Twelve is the largest-ever production of its kind to be filmed here in Western Australia, and we’re incredibly excited to welcome its talented cast and crew to our State. Securing this premium series is a fantastic outcome that will not only create local jobs, but enable skill development and deliver a significant return on our investment.

“Our fantastic local talent and stunning settings for this series will help to showcase Western Australia to the world as a viable location for film and television productions.” the premier said.

Arts Minister David Templeman appeared alongside key creatives from the production earlier today to share the casting announcement. There’s no word yet on whether the minister who has a strong background in community theatre has managed to score a walk on role as yet.

The show is based on a series from Belgium of the same name. The first series of the Australian version was named Best Miniseries of Telefeature at the 2022 AACTA Awards, and actor Brooke Satchwell picked up the Best Guest or Supporting Actress award as well. Sam Neil won the Most Popular Actor award at the 2023 Logie Wards for his portrayal of Brett Colby.

Pictured: (L-R) Ally Henville – Producer, Easy Tiger; Ben Young – Director; Luke Pegler – Actor; Alison Hurbert-Burns – Executive Director, BINGE; Hon David Templeman Minister for Culture and the Arts; Fayssal Bazzi – Actor; Tasma Walton – Actor, Rikki Lea Bestall – Screenwest CEO; Hamish Lewis – Head of Scripted, Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia. Photography: Liang Xu.

OIP Staff

