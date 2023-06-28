A new series of ‘The Twelve’ will be shot in Western Australia

A second series of Foxtel’s The Twelve is going to be shot in Western Australia. The first season of the show has been highly acclaimed, and viewers tuned in each week trying to work out if artist Kate Lawson was guilty of the murder of her niece whose body had never been found.

The series is presented from the perspective of 12 jurors who have randomly been picked to hear the case, each coming to the action with their own challenges, dramas and secrets.

Not much is known about the story for the second season, the format of the show will allow for all new jurors, judges and defendants, potentially leading to a whole new cast. It’s possible that either, or both, of the lawyers played by Sam Neil and Marta Dusseldorp could return.

In the first series Kate Mulvaney played Kate Lawson who was in the dock, while Brendan Cowell, Brooke Satchwell, Hazem Shammas and Pallavi Sharda were some of the actors who played characters in the jury.

What we do know is that Stevie Cruz-Martin will direct the initial set-up episodes, before handing over to Ben Young and Mark Joffe.

Cruz-Martin got her start making local short films before directing the intendent feature Pulse which starred best friend Daniel Monks. In recent years she’s found success in television directing episodes of the series The Tailings and the SBS series Safe House.

Ben Young found success with his film 2016 crime thriller Hounds of Love, before helming the sci-fi film Extinction for Netflix. His latest film Devil’s Peak will open the Revelation Perth International Film Festival next month. It stars Billy Bob Thornton, Robin Wright and Emma Booth.

Mark Joffe is one of Australia’s most established and successful film and television directors. His feature film credits include Spotswood, Cosi, The Matchmaker and The Man Who Sued God. On the small screen he’s directed everything from Carson’s Law to Neighbours, A Place to Call Home, Jack Irish and The House of Hancock.

The series will commence shooting in coming months and utilse locations across Western Australia with the action set in a small country town. The series will be comprised of eight one-hour episodes.

Supported by the State Government’s Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive and Screenwest, the production will be the biggest-ever of its kind to film in WA and is estimated to bring $9.6 million in expenditure to the State.

When the series was announced Premier Roger Cook shared his excitement.

“The Twelve is a premium series and the largest-ever of its kind to be filmed here in Western Australia – it’s fantastic that our State has attracted such a high-calibre production.

“This demonstrates to the rest of Australia and the globe that not only do we have brilliant local talent, breathtaking locations and incentives, but we are open for business.

“In addition to creating local jobs, enabling local skill development and featuring our beautiful State, we will also see a significant return on our investment, with the production set to inject more than three times the funds back into the WA economy.”

