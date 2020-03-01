The UK picks James Newman to represent them at Eurovision

Britain has announced their representative for Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam. The UK will be hoping that James Newman can turn around their poor fortunes with his tune My Last Breath.

The catchy song sees Newman making a comparison between his relationship commitment and being a deep sea diver running out of air. Speaking to BBC radio earlier this week Newman said he hoped the “simple, memorable and anthemic” song will help win votes.

The older brother of well-known singer John Newman, James has had success as a songwriter working with Ed Sheeran, Little Mix and Louis Tomlinson. This is first time stepping out as a performer.

Take a listen to My Last Breath.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom have won Eurovision many times in the past with some memorable songs but in recent years they’ve fared badly and last year they came last in the final. As one of the Eurovision ‘Big 5’ countries they are automatically in the final.

Sandie Shaw, Brotherhood of Man, Bucks Fizz, Katrina and the Waves and Lula have all taken out the top honor for the UK, but the last time they won was way back in 1997.

In 2009 Britain came fifth when Jade McEwan sang It’s My Time which was penned by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber. Since then they’ve not done so well despite some high profile artists like Bonnie Tyler and Engelbert Humperdinck signing up to represent the country.

Since Australia joined the competition five years ago, we’ve beaten the United Kingdom at every outing.

The first Semi-Final will be held on Tuesday 12 May, the second Semi-Final on Thursday 14 May and the Grand Final on Saturday 16 May. Eurovision is broadcast on SBS in Australia.

OIP Staff