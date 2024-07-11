Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

The Y3K Ball is crashing RE//PERTH festival this weekend

Community

The local Ballroom scene is set to deliver a cybershock to the system as part of Perth’s newest arts festival this weekend.

The Y3K Ball is loading into the fabulous RE//PERTH event space on Aberdeen Street in Northbridge, with a celebration of queer Ballroom culture that emerged from Black, Latinx and transgender artists of 1960s Harlem, New York.

The Y3K Ball is the brainchild of local Ballroom trailblazers House of Reign Godfather Justin Reign and performance artist Danisa Silky of the houses of Silky and Gorgeous Gucci.

The Ball reimagines the style and sound of Y2K hysteria and projects it into the next millenium. What will creativity, community and self-expression look like in the year 3000?

Competitors will be walking across a series of categories including Virgin Vogue, Claw vs Claw, Y3K Streetwear and Bizarre, with a grand prize for a tag team runway: Utopia vs Dystopia.

The categories will be judges by preeminent Ballroom artists from across the country with Kendall Silky, Mother Ella Alexander, Father Tony Cartier Revlon, Neesha Alexander and Imani Reign on the panel.

There’s also an official ‘aftermath’ event on from 6:30pm on Sunday at The Bird, so you can get a double dose of Y3K fever or catch up on some of what you didn’t see at the main event.

Dress in your best for the next millenium and let the Y3K crew transport you to a queer-futurist paradise this weekend!

The Y3K Ball is taking over RE//PERTH at 95 Aberdeen Street on Saturday 13 July. For tickets and more info, head to reperth.com

