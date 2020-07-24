There’s no stopping RTRFM as they take over Northbridge this Radiothon

There’s no stopping community radio station RTRFM 92.1 this Radiothon season, as the team gear up for their first post-isolation party.

Radiothon Party 2020 kicks off the fundraising initiative with a selection of the finest local bands and performers across three Northbridge venues.

The Full Frequency crew will be storming the hall at The Rechabite, while the Goodwill Club and Trainwreck DJs keep it underground downstairs and Black n Blue DJs see the light on the Hello Rooftop.

The Bird will be home to the sound of soul for the party, bringing together Odette Mercy and Her Soul Atomics (pictured), Hyclass, T$oko and Boox Kid to keep you dancing.

Next door at Ezra Pound, you’ll be able to catch the DJ styling of Larry D, Doug Swampe, Lie T, i33A and the legendary Mama Cass, back on the decks for the first time in years.

RTRFM has been a bastion for local music and the arts throughout isolation, and now the station is asking for your support to make sure there’s no stopping RTRFM in 2020 and well into the future.

Radiothon Party 2020 takes over Northbridge on Saturday August 15th. For tickets and more info head to RTRFM.com.au

The OIP team volunteer as presenters and producers at RTRFM.

