Things get wild in first trailer for ‘Yellowjackets’ season two

After ending season one with no shortage of cliffhangers, Paramount+ have released the first look at Yellowjackets’ wild second season.

Set to a haunting cover of No Doubt’s Just A Girl by Florence and the Machine, the show its dual stories of the 90s and today, following the lives of a girls soccer team who find themselves trapped in the wilderness after a devastating plane crash.

Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis return as the entwined Shauna, Taissa, Misty and Nat, as they try to keep the dark secrets of their past hidden from their families.

Sophie Nelisse, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Sammi Hanratty and Sophie Thatcher also return as their younger selves, along with newcomers Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell as Vanessa and Lottie, whose adult lives still remain a mystery.

Check out the trailer below, and catch season one on Paramount+ now. Season two lands on Friday 24 March.

