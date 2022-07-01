Tiësto and Charli XCX team up for dancefloor anthem ‘Hot In It’

Tiësto has joined forces with pop superstar Charli XCX on Hot in It, an anthemic track that radiates the confidence of both artists.

The sound for Hot in It was teased early by Charli XCX on TikTok where the hype and anticipation began to grow, garnering 50M views to date, and fans can finally hear the full song today.

“I knew from the second I heard Charli’s cut on the song that it was going to be a smash, and it’s been amazing to see how everyone has been reacting to the message of the song.” said Tiësto.

“The heat on this one is incredible, so excited it’s finally out in the world!”

“I’m very excited to get hot in it this summer” adds Charli XCX.

Hot in It is the fourth single from Tiësto’s upcoming album including his three previous certified hit singles The Business, Don’t Be Shy with Karol G, and The Motto with Ava Max totaling 2.5 billion global streams.

Hot In It is out now.

