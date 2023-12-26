Tim Wilson has his eyes on a political comeback in Goldstein

Former MP Tim Wilson has announced he will seek pre-selection to be the Liberal candidate for the division of Goldstein at the next federal election.

Wilson held the seat for two terms before being defeated by independent Zoe Daniel at the 2022 election. Prior to entering politics Wilson was an Australian Human Rights Commissioner and held a high-profile position at the Australian Institute of Public Affairs.

In an interview with The Age Wilson has spoken about his defeat and why he wants to return to federal politics.

The politician said losing his seat had been a gift in disguise.

“Can I be brutally honest? I think defeat was a gift the community gave me.” he said.

Wilson said he may have come across to people as being ambitious and driven by a sense of urgency, something he attributes to compensating for lost time in life and dealing with his sexuality.

“I think people could see I was in a hurry. And then thought, probably, I needed to be humbled. And part of me thinks they were right”, he said.

Wilson said he had achieved a lot during his time in parliament including bringing in marriage equality and promoting renewable energy sources such as offshore wind energy.

While Tim Wilson received more first preference votes than Daniel in the 2021 election, she was able to win the seat once preferences were applied.

The seat was established in 1984 and until Wilson’s defeat had always been held by the Liberals. Former Howard government minister Dr David Kemp represented the people of Goldstein from 1990 until 2005, and then the seat went to Andrew Robb who served as a minister until John Howard, Tony Abbott, and Malcolm Turnbull.

Graeme Watson

