TIN covers a Spice Girls classic for the festive season

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Queer Australian pop singer songwriter, TIN has released a cover of a Spice Girls classic just in time for the festive season.

“For many, this time of year can actually be really sad and difficult. This year especially with the pandemic, it’ll be the first time that certain loved ones aren’t around and I wanted to honour those people.” TIN said.

Rather than a Christmas track, TIN opted to cover Viva Forever by the Spice Girls, personally one of his favourite songs. The song’s sentiment of holding onto memories gone by is relevant and hard hitting as the modernised production breathes new life and meaning to the 1997 classic.

The track was produced by Lostchild who is also TIN’s partner, both of whom have been unable to physically be together since the global pandemic, with Lostchild in the UK and TIN in Australia.

“We relate to this song ourselves in that Joe and I had to give up a lot of plans we had for this year. In the scheme of things, we’re fortunate to still have each other but I feel this song doesn’t specify any particular kind of loss and is universal in that way.”

The music video is an ethereal display of Australian nature as it sets a whimsical yet moody tone with TIN wearing several different outfits, each more elegant than the last.

Take a look at the video.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.