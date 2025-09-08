Tina Arena launches 50th celebrations as portrait revealed at National Portrait Gallery

One of Australia’s biggest names in music, Tina Arena, was honoured with a portrait at Canberra’s National Portrait Gallery earlier this month.

The commissioned portrait by Georges Antoni is styled as a diptych, celebrating Arena’s contributions to Australian music and culture.

As part of the reveal, Arena announced she is entering a new era – Tina 5.0 – with plans to celebrate 50 years of music throughout 2026 and 2027.

Tina 5.0 will be marked with a series of Australian and international tours, a new EP, other releases and what is described as a deeply personal documentary.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been fifty years since I first stepped into the spotlight at just eight years old as a contestant on Young Talent Time,” Arena said.

“To have that journey honoured by the National Portrait Gallery is incredibly special. But what excites me most is that there is still so much more to come.

“This next artistic chapter is about freedom, creativity and sharing my truth and experiences on my own terms and want my beautiful loyal fans to celebrate with me”.

The 57-year-old is of course known for her many hits, which have earned her a BRIT Award, seven ARIAs and two World Music Awards.

Arena has also been honoured with both an appointment as a Member of the Order of Australia and receiving a National Order of National Merit from France.

Image: Georges Antoni