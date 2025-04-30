Search
Tinā, the debut feature from Miki Magasiva is a love letter to all Pacifika mothers

Culture

Tinā | Dir: Miki Magasiva | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½

This is the first feature film for Miki Magasiva who wrote, directed and produced this love letter to, not only his mother, but to all Pacifika (from the Pacific islands) mothers. Women who have reputations for their fierceness in raising children and nurturing the broader community.

Magasiva reflects that the film is drawn from a lifetime raised by strong Samoan women. “With their resilience, wisdom, and deep connection to their culture, these leaders are the foundation of our community. Tinā is a story that celebrates the strength and spirit of the mother.”

Samoan Mareta Percival (Anapela Polataivao) is living in New Zealand when tragedy, as a result of the Christchurch earthquake, strikes. Although it leaves her in a very dark place, she takes a position as a substitute teacher at an elite (read White and wealthy) private high school.

Shunned by many of the staff and largely ignored by the students, Mareta realises that, although her charges come from positions of privilege, many of them are struggling with as many problems as less wealthy students in less salubrious surroundings.

With grace and determination, and quite a bit of ‘tough love’, Mareta starts a choir at the school to bring the students together. An unexpected off-shoot is that she rediscovers her passion for being a teacher and a mother again.

For a film that deals with some of life’s darkest problems, there is a surprising amount of humour. As Magasiva says, “One thing about us Samoans is that even in the deepest depths of despair, we will crack a joke.”

Tinā won the Audience Award at the 2025 Perth Festival Film season at Somerville and will have a celebratory launch at Luna Leederville on Thursday 1 May from 6pm.

Lezly Herbert

