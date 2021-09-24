Todd Fernando is Victoria’s new Commissioner For LGBTIQ+ Communities

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Victoria Minister for Equality Martin Foley has announced the appointment of Todd Fernando as the new Commissioner for LGBTIQ+ Communities – the second person to fill this groundbreaking role.

Fernando replaces Ro Allen, who has taken up the position as Victoria’s Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commissioner. During her time in the role Allen often spoke about how the position extends beyond Victoria as other states don’t have similar positions, and communities across Australia look for guidance and advice.

The position was previously known as the Commissioner for Gender and Sexuality, Allen was first appointed in 2015. Todd Fernando has previously been acting in the role.

“I am honoured to work with a Government that believes equality is not negotiable. It’s time to build on existing achievements by connecting more closely with LGBTIQ+ people, communities, and organisations, while recognising the many parts that make up who we are.” Fernando said.

A descendant of the Kalarie peoples of the Wiradjuri nation who identifies as queer, Fernando brings a wealth of experience to the position as an accomplished diversity and inclusion consultant with extensive experience working with both First Nations and LGBTIQ+ communities.

Todd Fernando is described as being passionate about improving the lives of LGBTIQ+ communities and brings to the role his experience in delivering reform social policy and cultural safety frameworks in both the public and private sectors.

In 2018, along with other members of the Aboriginal rainbow community, Fernando co-founded Koorie Pride Victoria, an advocacy organisation that campaigns for the social inclusion and advancement of Victoria’s LGBTIQ+ Aboriginal community.

Victoria’s Minister for Equality Martin Foley said there was still a lot of work to be done in the area of equality for LGBTIQA+ communities.

“Equality is not negotiable in Victoria – while we’re making great progress towards equality for LGBTIQ+ communities, we still have plenty of work to do, and Todd Fernando will be an important part of this.” Minister Foley said.

Victoria has introduced many new pieces of legislation that aim to importer the lives of LGBTIQA+ people in recent years including their world-leading laws against conversion and suppression practices against sexuality and gender. The state has also seen the opening of their multi-million dollar Pride Hub which brings together many queer organisations in a shared space.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.