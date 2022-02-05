Tommy Dorfman and husband Peter Zurkuhlen to divorce

Actor Tommy Dorfman and her husband Peter Zurkuhlen are divorcing after 5 years of marriage. Dorfman, best know for the television show 13 Reasons Why, announced she is transgender in 2021.

Last year Dorfman said that her decision to transition gender had affected the couple’s relationship.

“I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we’ve been learning that as a trans woman, what I’m interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man. So we’ve had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends.” Dorfman said.

The couple met in 2016 through mutual friends and married the following year. Court documents show that this week Zurkuhlen, 33, filed for divorce from the 29 year old actor.

In a cover interview with InStyle magazine last year Dorfman shared how her life had been much happier since transitioning gender.

Explaining that there are many options when it comes to transitioning gender, Dorfman explained that she had opted for hormones, but no surgical procedures at this time.

“There are so many ways you can do it. I only take hormones. I just switched my hormones, and I’ve never felt better in my life. I spent 28 years of my life suicidal and depressed and recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been genuinely happy until this past year. I look at the Internet chronicle of photos of me since I started working, and I can see how fucking unhappy I was in every photo. It’s wild. ” Dorfman said.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

