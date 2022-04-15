Tony Abbott voices his support Katherine Deves in Warringah

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has voiced his support for embattled Warringah candidate Katherine Deves, saying she should remain the Liberal party’s pick for the election.

Abbott said Deves was someone he admired.

“She’s a tough, brave person who’s standing up for the rights of women and girls, for fairness in sport,” he said. “I very much admire her and can’t understand the pile on from people who claim to be supporters of women’s rights.” Abbott told the Sydney Morning Herald.

In recent days Deves has issued a series of apologies after a wide range of comments she’d made in the past were highlighted on social media and in newspapers around the country. The previous comments Deves has apologised for include comparing anti-transgender activism to fighting the holocaust, describing Wear It Purple Day as a child grooming exercise, and arguing that transgender people are more likely to be sex offenders.

Today video footage which saw Deves being dismissive about the rates of suicide amongst the transgender population were highlighted in the media.

Abbott held the seat of Warringah from 1994 until he was defeated by Independent Zali Steggall at the 2019 election. The North Sydney seat had been held by the Liberals since 1945, except for a period of a few months in 1969 when the Liberal member Edward St John resigned from the party after it became apparent he would not be endorsed as a candidate at the next election.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

