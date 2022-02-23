Tony Armstrong explores canine curiosities in ‘A Dog’s World’

In a new three-part series, dog lover and ABC News Breakfast sports presenter Tony Armstrong takes us on a journey into the incredible world of our four-legged friends.

A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong features interviews with the world’s top canine researchers, shining a light on dogs’ fascinating evolutionary journey, revealing their amazing super senses, as well as providing the practical advice needed to have the happiest and healthiest pooch in the park.

“When I was approached about the possibility of being involved in A Dog’s World, I don’t even think I got to the end of the email before I was agreeing to take part,” says Tony.

“It was amazing being involved in the project, I learned a lot and I hope everyone who watches enjoys it as much as we enjoyed making it!”

Through genetics, neuroscience, behavioural and physiological research A Dog’s World will uncover the mounting evidence for what makes dogs unique among animals and an unparalleled companion for humans.

A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong premiers Tuesday March 22 on ABC TV and ABC iView.

