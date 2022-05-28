Top Australian employers for LGBTIQA+ inclusion named

The NRMA, KPMG, Capgemini and the Boston Consulting Group are among some of this year’s top employers announced at this year’s Australian LGBTQ Inclusion Awards held in Sydney on Friday night.

For the second year in a row, information technology services and consulting company Capgemini Australia was named ‘Employer of the Year’, while global consulting firm Boston Consulting Group was announced ‘Small Employer of the Year’.

Other top honours went to organisations including Accenture, EY Oceania, Clayton Utz, PwC and RMIT University who all received high tiered ranking for LGBTQ inclusion. The NRMA and Investa Property Group received awards for most improved, and KPMG was recognised with Employee Network of the Year.

Held at Sydney’s Hyatt Regency, the event is Australia’s foremost annual celebration of LGBTQ workplace inclusion. It is hosted by ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, the national not-for-profit LGBTQ inclusion support program for employers, sporting organisations and service providers.

The celebrations included a performance from singer Jack Vidgen.

The awards are based on the results of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) – which is now in its twelfth year. The AWEI is a rigorous and evidence-based benchmarking tool that annually assesses workplaces in the progress and impact of LGBTQ inclusion initiatives.

By participating in the AWEI and accompanying employee survey, employers can benchmark their practice against other organisations and obtain annual data on the impact initiatives are having on their employees.

Dawn Emsen-Hough, Director of ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, said she was proud to see employers around the country continue to commit themselves to improving LGBTQ inclusion practice despite issues that are continuing to have an impact globally.

“Over the past year, we have seen remarkable growth and improvements in workplace diversity and inclusion practices. As the effect of the pandemic continues to be felt by everyone, as well as issues facing global economies, it’s incredibly encouraging to see workplaces in Australia continue to remain dedicated and committed to greater inclusion of our LGBTQ communities,” Emsen-Hough said.

“As we continue to make progress in this area, it’s important that efforts are acknowledged and celebrated, and that we continue to build upon all the amazing achievements being made.”

In 2022, 172 organisations participated in the AWEI and a survey attached to the index received 44,953 responses from 181 organisations – the highest it has ever received.

Emsen-Hough said each year more employers were participating in the program.

“Year upon year, we are seeing record numbers of employers across all sectors participating in the indices, and 2022 is no different. The employee survey that accompanied the AWEI provides us with a great insight into workplace attitudes towards diversity and inclusion.

“Congratulations to all the award recipients announced today, including those the receiving Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum Employer status. I congratulate them all on their impressive achievements and for showing leadership in LGBTQ inclusion.

“There is so much amazing work being done by countless organisations across the country in making Australia a more inclusive place for everyone, and every year we are so proud that these awards can provide an insight into, and highlight, these achievements.”

The ABC’s Managing Director David Anderson was named CEO of the Year.

The ABC was also recognised as one of Australia’s top LGBTQ Inclusion employers for a second year running, being awarded Gold Employer status.

The Best External Media Campaign also went to the ABC for a second year with the ABC podcast series, Innies and Outies taking out the award. The series tells the LGBTQIA+ stories of those choosing to either come out or stay in, presented by ABCQueer’s Mon Schafter.

Anderson said the awards were important recognition for many people working at the ABC.

“This is important recognition for the entire organisation and the work we have done to make sure the ABC is an inclusive and supportive employer.”

“I am honoured to receive this award and accept it on behalf of all of my colleagues at the ABC.”

The ABC has highlighted their rich history of LGBTQIA+ storytelling. The ABC’s documentary program Chequerboard featured the first gay kiss on Australian television in 1972 and in 1994 the ABC was the first TV network to broadcast the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The Mardi Gras returned to the ABC this year and next year the ABC has the broadcast rights for Sydney WorldPride, which will be held in February and March.

