Trans Justice Project launch new survey to measure anti-trans hate

The recently launched Trans Justice Project have wasted no time getting to work. Together with the Victorian Pride Lobby they’ve just launched a new survey to measure the level of discrimination and abuse that people are witnessing in relation to transgender people.

The results will help inform their advocacy and equip them to better talk about the impact that anti-trans rhetoric has on the community.

The survey is open for just a short timeframe, so today is your last chance to be part of it. The survey is open to people who are transgender and allies as well.

Back in March Jackie Turner spoke to OUTinPerth about the need for a specific national organisation for transgender rights and representation.

The focus of the Trans Justice Project will be campaigning, building and connecting to build a strong movement that supports people who are transgender and ensures their voices are heard.

“We’ll focus on issues around trans health care, around enhancing tans lives, reducing the impact of poverty, unemployment homelessness and violence, but also working to build leadership in the trans community.

“We need more campaigners and advocates who can speak about their experiences, talking to the public about what it really means to be trans and what life is like for us.” Turner said.

At the time the group’s fundraising initiative was aiming to raise $30,000 to establish the organisation. An outpouring of support saw the triple that goal with the final tally coming in at over $90,000.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

