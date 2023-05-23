Transfolk of WA chair Hunter Gurevich announces retirement

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Tranfolk of WA chair Hunter Gurevich has announced he’s stepping down after nearly four years of leading the organisation.

“It has been a huge honour to be able to lead a board of hugely invested and hardworking individuals, and a team of enthusiastic, devoted, and industrious staff and volunteers.” Gurevich said.

“I could not have asked for more in my time with TransFolk, and I’m excited to see where new leadership will take the organisation in the future. We’ve achieved so much, and there’s always more that we can work towards.

The transgender rights advocate shared the reason for his resignation was so he could take on his new career in medicine.

“I have been Chairperson for almost four years and have been part of TransFolk for a bit more than four years. In that time, I have been completing my medical degree. I am now approaching the end of that degree, and the transition into working full time as a doctor in hospital.

“That is unfortunately no longer compatible with being responsible for the leadership of TransFolk.” he shared. “I will continue to advocate from that position, and advocate for TransFolk of WA, just not representing TransFolk.”

Gurevich’s time as the leader of the organisation will conclude at the end of the month. During his time as chair Transfolk of WA has seen a significant increase in funding alongside a heightened public profile.

The peer support organsiation for transgender people and their families runs support groups, training, and a wide range of events. The group founded by Nick Lawrence in 2012 was originally named Transmen of WA but expanded its services in the early years of their operations.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.