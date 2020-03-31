Transgender Victoria to make new home at Victorian Pride Centre

On Trans Day of Visibility (March 31st), the Victorian Pride Centre has announced that Transgender Victoria will be the next organisation to make their new home in the building.

As the LGBTIQ+ community and allies reflect on the experiences of, and discrimination against, transgender and gender diverse folks – Transgender Victoria will be even more visible in the state’s newest and largest LGBTIQ+ space.

The Victorian Pride Centre Board Chair Jude Munro AO made the announcement on site at the Pride Centre.

“The Victorian Pride Centre is proud to announce our first community organisation whose remit is solely to support the trans and gender diverse communities,” Munro said.

“Transgender Victoria has paved the way in this space and are doing most important work to educate and advocate on behalf of their community.”

TGV has been a leading body for advocacy, support, education, and resource development in Victoria for more than 20 years. Transgender Victoria is led by trans and gender diverse people for trans and gender diverse people and works closely with other service providers to ensure the best support for their community.

Transgender Victoria’s Board Chair Brenda Appleton and Executive Director Margot Fink have also shared their joy over the move.

“We are delighted and excited to be joining other LGBTIQ community organisations and services at the Pride Centre,” Appleton said.

We look forward to providing a safe and inclusive space for trans and gender diverse people and contributing to the Pride Centre leading the way in ensuring the current and future needs of LGBTIQ people are understood and addressed.”

Executive Director Margot Fink adds that they’re thrilled to have the opportunity to support even more trans and gender diverse people across Victoria through joining the Pride Centre.

“Being able to work closely with other amazing members of our community, and their organisations, to champion the rights of LGBTIQ people represents an exciting step”.

