‘Transphobia Kills’ message greets Perth commuters

Freeway drivers passing the Leederville station overpass on Friday nights were exposed to a direct message from local activist group Queer Liberation Boorloo.

Two large banners adorned with the words “Trans Liberations” and “Transphobia Kills” were hung above the heads of drivers during peak hour traffic.

The action is the latest in a series of protests by the group who are calling on the Queensland government to reverse their decision to halt gender affirming care for transgender youth on the public system.

A ‘Transphobia Kills’ banner hangs about the Mitchell Freeway in Perth on March 21 2025 (Supplied).

A spokesperson for Queer Liberation Boorloo said the reception was generally positive among those passing by, showing a keen interest in the banners and the issue being protested.

They noted however that a surprisingly large number of people saw fit to “yell boring and unoriginal slurs belittling the trans community, from the safety of their cars.”

Kicking themselves QLB organiser Nova remarked “Dammit I knew we should have made a ‘honk for trans rights’ banner”.

A ‘Trans Liberation’ banner hangs about the Mitchell Freeway in Perth on March 21 2025 (Supplied).

The action was taken in the lead up to the Trans Day of Visibility rally planned for 3pm on the 30th of March at Pride Piazza in Northbridge.

We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

