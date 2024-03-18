Trial over 2022 Norwegian gay bar shooting underway

The man accused of conducting a deadly shooting on the eve of Oslo’s 2022 Pride celebrations has pleaded not guilty to a litany of charges related to the deadly terror rampage.

Two people were killed and 25 were injured after shots were fired at patrons at the London Pub, a venue that has long been at the centre of the cities LGBTIQA+ community, as well as a nearby jazz bar.

Zaniar Matapour, a 44-year-old Iranian born man, who became a Norwegian citizen has been charged with committing terrorism and murder. Police has described the man as a radicalised Islamist with long history of mental illness.

Matapour was apprehended by members of the public just minutes after the alleged crimes were committed. He declined to answer any questions put to him by police, and it is understood he will not take the stand during the trial.

Prosecutors have alleged that Matapour fired 10 rounds with a machine gun and eight shots from a handgun.

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years imprisonment but could also be detained indefinitely if it is found he could be a further risk to society. There is also the possibility that the court may find he was not of sane mind when he conducted the attacks, a result which could see him held in a mental health facility.

The trial is expected to run for two months.

