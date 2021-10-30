Tributes flow for Bert Newton – the “ultimate entertainer”

Tributes are flowing for Bert Newton, praised an the “ultimate entertainer”, following his death at 83.

The television veteran had been in hospital for months following the shock news that he’d had a leg amputated in May. He is survived by his wife Patti, children Lauren and Matthew and and an extended family.

Adam Hill commented on Newton’s passing, posting to Twitter “This is such sad news for any Australian. Bert Newton was the ultimate entertainer. Australian TV wouldn’t be what it is without Bert. It’s up to us all to take what he taught us, and keep his spirit alive. Enormous love to his family. Take a bow, Bert. You deserve the applause.”

Comedian Rove McManus also shared his sadness, posting; “I don’t know that I’m ready to accept this yet. Today I lost a mentor and friend, our country lost an icon, but most importantly a family has lost their hero and soul mate.”

Newton’s career spanned six decades and he was an huge star in the early days of television. He was indicted into the Logie Hall of Fame and was a multiple Gold Logie winner. His career saw him have success in television, film, radio and theatre.

The performer is remembered for his long associations with fellow TV hosts Graham Kennedy and Don Lane, and for many years Newton was the sidekick to their comedy. Don Lane dubbed him “Moonface” and affectionate name that stayed with him throughout his long career.

His TV successes include In Melbourne Tonight, The Don Lane Show, The Bert Newton Show and New Faces. In 1980 he appeared as Mr Finn in the Australian film Fatty Finn.

While most of Newton’s career was on the Nine Network, from 1992 to 2005 he hosted Good Morning Australia on Channel 10.

In 2006 he returned to Nine fronting several programs including Bert’s Family Feud, 20 to 1, What a Year and Wheel of Fortune. He also spent time treading the boards appearing in Wicked, Annie, Grease- The Musical, The Producers, The Rocky Horror Show and The Sound of Music.

Newton faced a backlash in 2018 when jokes he made at the Logies ceremony we labeled outdated and homophobic.

Michael Healy, Nine’s Director of Television said ““Bert Newton was a giant of our industry, entertaining generations of Australians across our television screens. He brought unbridled joy and laughter into our homes as part of so many programs, partnerships & formats.”

… more to come



