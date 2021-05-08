Jackson – Trixie Mattel and Orville Peck take on a country classic

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin



Drag star Trixie Mattel and alternative country singer Orville Peck have teamed up to take on the absolute country classic – Jackson.

Jackson was originally made famous by country superstar Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter, who recorded the song in February 1967.

The song was originally recorded by Billy Ed Wheeler in 1963, he co-wrote the ditty alongside Jerry Leiber. When it was first released Leiber’s writing was originally attributed to his wife, actress Gaby Rodgers.

It’s probably the best known song that Wheeler wrote, while Leiber has credits on many well-known hits he created with longtime collaborator Michael Stoller including Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock, Yakety Yak, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Love Potion Number 9 and many others.

After Billy Ed Wheeler recorded the song it was covered by The Kingston Trio, and then a few years later both Cater and Cash, and Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazelwood released versions within a few months of each other.

Over the years many artists have covered the rollicking song, including INXS teaming up with Jenny Morris, Florence and the Machine, queer punk rockers Pansy Division and folksters Gilliam Welch and Dave Rawlings.

Trixie Mattel shares why Orville Peck was the perfect partner for ‘Jackson’

Trixie Mattel said she when she decided to record the song that knew Orville Peck would be the perfect partner.

“Orville has a deep reverence for old-school country music., as do I, and I think Orville and I see eye-to-eye about being queer people and playing this type of music. It’s a little irreverent because your taking this maybe not traditionally gay thing, and you listen to Orville and I – we can make it gay.”

Take a look at Trixie Mattel and Orville Peck’s fun take on the country classic.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.