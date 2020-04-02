Troye Sivan releases new tune ‘Take Yourself Home’

Troye Sivan has shared some new music, rush releasing his new track Take Yourself Home.

Sivan announced he’d be releasing new music during a recent video chat with fans. It’s a move that probably surprised his record company.

Sivan co-wrote the song with Leland, Tayla Parx, Oscar Görres, who also produced the track. Görres previously worked with Sivan on his hit song My, My, My from his most recent album Bloom.

“Take Yourself Home is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Troye Sivan said in a statement.

“The song is kind of a pep talk with yourself and the place you’re from. Grappling with your place in the world. I write these songs as a diary entry, then as life and places change and relationships change, songs can take on a new meaning entirely. Clearly that has happened for this song, with what is going on in the world right now.”

Check out the lyric video for the new tune and add the song to your music collection.

