Troye Sivan releases sultry and sexy ‘Angel Baby’ video

Troye Sivan has shared the official video for his first solo single of 2021, Angel Baby. Luke Gilford, who also helmed the 2017 video for Sivan’s Heaven, directed the clip which was shot in New York.

“Angel Baby is my crack at an adoring, doting, love struck, mega pop, gay, power ballad. I thought we needed a few more of those.” Sivan said of the track when it was released a few weeks ago. Since then the tune has amassed over 31 million combined global streams.

The videos sees Sivan making out with several very attractive dudes, climbing on the back of a motorcycle, and sprawled out with a handful of hunks on a giant bed.

While Sivan first found fame through his popular YouTube videos, recently he’s embraced a new social media platform TikTok. He’s been surprising fans by interacting with their videos.

Check out the new clip from Troye Sivan.

Since releasing his debut EP TRXYE in 2014, the Perth raised musician and actor has seen his career skyrocket. His debut album Blue Neighbourhood was a big hit, but it was his 2018 Bloom that saw him begin to make some bold statements with his musical output.

His EP Dream featured six tracks including Take Yourself Home, Easy, Rager Teenager, and Could Cry Kist Thinkin’ About You.

Earlier this year he collaborated with Regard and Tate McRae on You and in December, Sivan teamed up with Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson for a remix of his tune Easy.

Take a look our 2018 interview with Troye Sivan.

