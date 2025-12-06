Troye Sivan to mark a decade since the release of ‘Blue Neighbourhood’

Troye Sivan will release a new version of his debut album Blue Neighbourhood to celebrate it’s 10th anniversary.

Blue Neighbourhood – Ten Years On will be a special reissue featuring brand-new, reimagined art from original illustrator Hsiao-Ron Cheng, alongside two tracks not originally included.

Strawberries & Cigarettes was written at the same time as the rest of the album, but not released until three years later when it featured on the soundtrack to the film Love Simon. While Swimming Pools was only available on some editions of the original album.

The album featured the singles Wild, Youth, Fools and Talk Me Down. It also had a memorable trilogy of music videos that joined together to tell a dramatic love story.

Upon its original release on December 4, 2015, Blue Neighbourhood debuted at number six in Australia and number seven in the United States.

“It’s all autobiographical,” Troye Sivan said on release of Blue Neighbourhood. “It takes place in both the suburbs of Perth where I’ve grown up, which I consider to be my blue neighbourhood, but then also in this fast-paced, crazy, whirlwind life that I’m now living in hotel rooms and planes. And it takes place inside the mind of a 20-year-old kid. I wanted to make sure that youthfulness was there…”

Since the albums release a decade ago Sivan has gone on to release two more records and is currently working on his next release. The follow up Bloom came out in 2018, and the hugely popular Something We Give Each Other followed in 2023.

Sivan has also appeared in the films Boy Erased and Three Months continuing his career in acting. The new version of Blue Neighbourhood will arrive on 13th February.