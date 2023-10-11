TV cook Nigella Lawson is coming to Perth in 2024

Celebrity cook Nigella Lawson will be returning to tour Australia for the first time in five years with shows in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide just announced.

All those who love food and good conversation are invited to spend An Evening with Nigella Lawson where she will be sharing her cooking secrets and culinary passions with epicurean icon Matt Preston.

The tour will begin in Perth on Monday 11 March with a show at the Perth Concert Hall, before heading to Queensland on Thursday 14 March for a show at Brisbane’s QPAC, and finally a date at Adelaide’s Her Majesty’s Theatre on Tuesday 19th March.

Live in conversation, Nigella will explore cooking as a personal, intuitive, and connecting process; how one meal leads to another, and how one ingredient can spawn a multitude of ideas and recipes. Plus, the evening includes an audience Q&A session.

“Food, for me, is a constant pleasure. I like to think greedily about it, reflect deeply on it, learn from it; it provides comfort, inspiration, meaning and beauty… food is the story of my life,” Lawson said.

Nigella Lawson has twelve bestselling books to her name and several successful TV series which have made her a household name across the globe.

She is known for her unpretentious approach to cooking, creating delicious and comforting dishes that are accessible to all. Her television shows, including Nigella Bites, Nigella Feasts and Nigellissima have won her a legion of fans worldwide, alongside millions of social media devotees who are treated daily to her recipes.

An Evening with Nigella Lawson promises to be an engaging and entertaining event, where fans can hear from the Queen of Home Cooking herself and ask their questions in a unique Q&A.

Tickets on pre-sale from Thursday, 12 October and general on sale from Friday, 13 October via www.fane.com.au

OIP Staff