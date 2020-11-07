TV personality Jeanne Little dies aged 82 following battle with Alzheimer’s disease

Australian television personality Jeanne Little has died aged 82. The entertainer had battled Alzheimer’s disease for many years.

Little made her mark on variety television in 1970’s and 80’s, remembered for her outrageous outfits, she called everybody ‘Daarhling!’

Her daughter Katie announced her passing in a social media post saying, “My mother has left the earthly plane.”

“This is a huge shock – but I’m so grateful. Love you all my friends.”

Little made her first appearance on television in 1974 with a spot on The Mike Walsh Show, three years later she was awarded the Gold Logie as Australia’s most popular television personality. She continued making TV appearances on daytime television and was a panelist on the advice show Beauty and the Beast.

Little’s crazy outfits over the years included one made from burnt toast, an ensemble created from garbage bags, and one made from 3,000 one dollar coins.

Alongside her television success she also appeared on stage in a variety of productions. She starred in Jerry’s Girls with Marica Hines, Debra Byrne and Judi Connelli. She also toured the nation with her one-woman show about the life of Hollywood icon Marlene Dietrich. Her show More of a Little saw her trading anecdotes and performing songs.

In 2001 she was awarded the Order of Australia.

In 2009 she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and retired from public life. Soon after he family made the tough decision to place her in a nursing home after he condition rapidly deteriorated.

