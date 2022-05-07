UK comedian Daniel Howell is coming to Australia in 2023

Comedian and YouTube sensation Daniel Howell has announced an Australian and New Zealand tour for early 2023.

He’ll be bringing his ‘We’re All Doomed’ tour to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland in January and tickets will be going on sale on Friday 13th May.

“I cannot wait to hit the road again and make everyone laugh until they cry, or maybe the other way around.” Howell said announcing his trip down under.

Howell has amassed a massive following on YouTube where he has 6.1 million subscribers, alongside his 7.8 million followers on Twitter, 3.4 million Instagram fans and 1 million Facebook followers.

The tour will kick off Saturday 14 January at Perth’s Riverside Theatre, before heading across to Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre on Tuesday 17 January, Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Wednesday 18 January, on to Sydney’s Darling Harbour Theatre on Saturday 21 January before winding up the Australian leg of the tour on Monday 23 January at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The tour continues to New Zealand on Wednesday 25 January at Christchurch Town Hall, Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre on Thursday 26 January, before closing at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on Saturday 28 January.

As he outlined in a recent YouTube video Howell is back – and he’s stressed, depressingly dressed and on a quest to live his best life before the inevitable apocalypse arrives. Whether it’s the climate disaster, the terrifying rise of the TikTok V-Tubers or the complexities of being a low-key Communist who’s thriving in a Capitalist world,

Daniel Howell wants all of us to make the best of things before we finally meet our end. With a mix of humour, cringeworthy anecdotes and some calling out of the global companies leaving us to our doom, join the comedian for the ultimate party in the flames of humanity.

Howell began making YouTube videos in 2009 and quickly found a loyal following with his stream of consciousness takes of life. Soon a career in radio and television followed, alongside friend Phil Lester.

Then in 2019 Howell posted a video about his journey with his sexuality, sharing that he and Lester were in a relationship, and then he stopped posting to YouTube leaving fans to wonder where he’d gone.

The comedian had previously shared details of his own challenges with mental health, and is an Ambassador for a UK mental health organisation. In 2020 he released the book We’ll Get You Through This Night a practical guide to looking after your mental health.

This week he returned online and posted Why I Quit YouTube sharing his thoughts on how being an online influencer has many negative effects, including seeing all of your life becoming content fodder for fans.

Howell also outlined his challenges in working on projects with YouTube Originals that failed to materialise, and how he dealt with the trauma of the experience, the process ultimately keeping him out of the limelight.

Now he’s moving on, returning the stage and sharing his feelings in a brand new show.

For a sample of Daniel Howell’s work check out his 2019 video discussing sexuality and internalised homophobia, and his relationship with Lester.

Warning this video has content including suicide ideation.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

