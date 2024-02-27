US politician Tom Woods describes LGBTIQA+ communities as “filth”

Tom Woods, a Republican politician in Oklahoma has described the LGBTIQA+ communities as “filth” while speaking at a recent public forum.

The state senator was speaking at a public forum in Talequeh, Oklahoma when he was asked about the raft of anti=LGBTIQA+ legislation and the recent death of non-binary teenager Nex Benedict.

Benedict was allegedly assaulted in the bathroom of their high school. The state has recently brought in laws that insist that students must use the bathroom that corresponds with the gender their were assigned at birth. Benedict died the following day, and while the initial autopsy has ruled their death was not a result of the altercation their family have labeled the incident as “troubling.”

The politician said he was sad to hear that a child had died, but maintained his belief that voters wanted him to fight against “filth”.

“We are a Republican state, a supermajority, in the House and Senate. I represent a constituency that doesn’t want that filth in Oklahoma. We are a religious state, and we are going to fight it to keep that filth out of the state of Oklahoma because we are a Christian state. We are a moral state,” Woods said.

His comments were recorded by local media. At the event the audience can be heard giving him a round of applause.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, a more senior member of the party, told the media that he spoke with Woods after the comments were made and highlighted that they were unacceptable.

“Senator Woods and I have spoken, and I made it clear that his remarks were reprehensible and inappropriate,” Treat said.

“I am of the belief that all people are image-bearers of God and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. His remarks were not in any way reflective of myself, the Senate Republican caucus, Senate leadership or the Senate overall. In my opinion, he had a serious lapse of judgment and it has distracted from the mission and good work we are attempting to advance on behalf of all Oklahomans.”

The following day thought the senator released a statement saying Benedict’s death was a tragedy but he stood by his remarks.

“Firstly, I want to say that a child losing their life is horrible. They were a victim of bullying and that is never okay. It is always a tragedy when someone loses their life. I said that Friday and I mean that still today. I hope anyone struggling in a similar position gets the help they need as soon as possible.” Senator Woods said.

“I also want to say that I stand behind what I believe in. The groups and individuals who push gender reassignment on children in our schools, and anyone else who is trying to normalise behavior that shouldn’t be tolerated, is unacceptable in my mind.

“This is an agenda that is being forced on Oklahoma kids. My voting record speaks for itself. I supported legislation to keep men out of women’s sports and to protect children from being mutilated by transition surgery before they can make an informed decision.

“I will continue to push for a day when kids can be kids again and be free from the pressure of conforming to radical ideologies.” Senator Woods said.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

