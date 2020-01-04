US recalls Ambassador to Zambia following gay rights stoush

The USA have recalled the Ambassador to Zambia after the country’s government said diplomat Daniel Foote was no longer welcome in the country.

Zambia’s government asked for Foote to be recalled after he voiced his disgust at the country’s harsh treatment of LGBTIQ+ people.

The government did not appreciate the US Ambassador’s criticism of a recent court case which saw two men being sentenced to 15 years in prison for consensual sexual activity. As Foote prepared to leave the country the Zambian government said his comments had been “inappropriate”.

Ambassador Foote also had some parting works for the Zambian government saying they should focus on preserving their reputation for democracy and “avoid degradation of your own citizens’ human, economic, and political rights.”

Foote left Zambia on Thursday. The US is yet to announce who will replace Foote as their representative in the African nation that receives millions of dollars of US foreign aid. Foote had held the position since 2017.

OIP Staff